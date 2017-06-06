Jeff Johnson: Why Bill Maher’s N-Word Joke Is Unacceptable [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bill Maher had viewers up in arms this week after he dropped an n-bomb in a punchline live on the air of his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.” But as swift and loud as the backlash was, there also seemed to be just as many (black) people coming to Bill’s defense, arguing that he deserves a pass, despite the offensiveness of his words.

Many people cite Bill’s efforts in the fight for equality, as well as his numerous black friends. But Jeff doesn’t think any of that matters. Plus, Jeff also corrects himself when a story about Memphis turns out to be untrue. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

