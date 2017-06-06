The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson: Why Bill Maher’s N-Word Joke Is Unacceptable [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Bill Maher had viewers up in arms this week after he dropped an n-bomb in a punchline live on the air of his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.” But as swift and loud as the backlash was, there also seemed to be just as many (black) people coming to Bill’s defense, arguing that he deserves a pass, despite the offensiveness of his words.

Many people cite Bill’s efforts in the fight for equality, as well as his numerous black friends. But Jeff doesn’t think any of that matters. Plus, Jeff also corrects himself when a story about Memphis turns out to be untrue. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

June 6: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Photos