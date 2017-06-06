The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Good That Lala & Carmelo Anthony Aren’t Divorcing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment


Lala & Carmelo Anthony shocked everyone when it became news that his alleged infidelities might send the married couple to court. But then, it became apparent that divorce was not imminent, like everyone expected. It looks like the two, who have been married for almost seven years, aren’t going to sign any papers just yet.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In fact, sources say they’re actively trying to work it out, and that’s really good news. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: Are Carmelo & La La Anthony Staying Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On La La’s Divorce Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: La La On How She Hooked Up With Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 10 hours ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 10 hours ago
06.07.17
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 11 hours ago
06.07.17
Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show…
 13 hours ago
06.07.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 13 hours ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 15 hours ago
06.06.17
Exclusive: Jidenna Talks New Tour, His Ideal Woman…
 15 hours ago
06.07.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]
 2 days ago
06.04.17
Courtside Kween: Rihanna’s Feud With Kevin Durant Is…
 4 days ago
06.04.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 6 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 6 days ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
Photos