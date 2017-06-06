Ice Cube To Appear On Real Time & Face Bill Maher’s N-Word Remark

Ice Cube is appearing on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher‘ — despite Bill’s

A source allegedly told TMZ that Ice Cube says he won’t cancel his appearance on the show ‘Real Time with Bill Maher‘ that was scheduled before Bill Maher thought using the N word in any kind of content was cool for him to use. Although Ice Cube is a gangsta rap legend he is also a well educated successful entertainer/business man that is looking forward for/to the opportunity to educate Mr. Maher on what Bill Maher maybe/obviously is miseducated about. (to paraphrase :) )

I guess it’s too late to check yo self before you wreck yo self.

On that note, way to go Cube and good luck Bill Maher, we are all looking forward to that interaction.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: