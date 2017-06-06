Colin Kaepernick Won’t Be Heading to the Seattle Seahawks After All

Damn, damn, damn. We were hoping that unemployed NFL QBwould get put on by the, but it’s not gonna happen.

Yesterday (06-05-19) the Seahawks announced that they decided they didn’t want the more than likely fan backlash and decided to go with veteran journeyman Austin Davis (who?!) as their backup quarterback in 2017.

The “official” excuse from the team is that Kaepernick is too qualified or as they said “over qualified” to play for the team and would be too much competition to their starting QB, Russell Wilson.

Here’s more:

It had been thought by many that Kaepernick might have finally found a home when he headed out to Seattle to meet with a team for the first time this offseason, back in May. As someone with experience going up against the competition in the NFC, with a comparable style to that of starting QB Russell Wilson, he was seen as somewhat of a prototype for the Seahawks offense. But the days dragged into weeks, with no word of a signing, after they met, despite a rumor that they may have been close to reaching a deal.

There are, of course, also parallels between Kaepernick as a person, and the culture of the Seattle organization, at least from the outside looking in. Inspired by Kaepernick, the Seahawks were pretty much the only franchise to commit to and carry out a team-wide National Anthem demonstration throughout the entire 2016 season. And with such vocal players as Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett on the squad, they were looked at by some as a perfect fit for the former 49’ers QB if there ever was one. But such might not necessarily be the case, as there would have been some conflict in their agreeing to terms, with the Seahawks playing at CenturyLink Field, and CenturyLink being one of the leading opposers of Kaepernick’s stance, as was demonstrated when the company dropped its endorsement of Brandon Marshall when he followed Kaepernick in protesting during the Star Spangled Banner.

Hours after news broke of the Davis signing, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave the organization’s reason for passing up on the 29-year-old, stating:

“Colin’s been a fantastic football player, and he’s going to continue to be,” Carroll said. “He’s a starter in this league. And we have a starter. But he’s a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine that someone won’t give him a chance to play.”

Whatever Pete. Whatever. A lot of disappointed fans feel like this guy:



SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Harry How and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb