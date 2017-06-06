Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show — Again

And then gets kicked out...according to a source.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Foxy Brown's Birthday Party - September 25, 2005

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Foxy Brown arrived late to her own party this Saturday. She was set to perform at the Bushwick Collective Block Party and she didn’t just come fashionably late — she came five minutes before the event was scheduled to end, according to Page Six.

“Her security tried to get backstage and it was explained she missed her time,” a source said. “She was trying to sweet-talk her way onstage . . . Her DJ started unplugging Dipset’s stuff and she had to be stopped. The community-affairs crew had to remove her.”

This isn’t the first time Brown has showed up late to her own show. Recently, during Philly’s Black LGBTQ Pride, Brown was set to perform, but waltzed into the venue three hours late. She didn’t even hit the stage and her frustrated audience started booing her. Well, at least they didn’t have to “remove her.”

A rep for Brown followed up on the block party incident saying, “She’s not acting like a diva. She’s a star. They didn’t have things properly put together.”

Considering Brown’s history, who do you believe?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

6 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show — Again

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 10 hours ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 10 hours ago
06.07.17
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 11 hours ago
06.07.17
Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show…
 13 hours ago
06.07.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 13 hours ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 15 hours ago
06.06.17
Exclusive: Jidenna Talks New Tour, His Ideal Woman…
 15 hours ago
06.07.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]
 2 days ago
06.04.17
Courtside Kween: Rihanna’s Feud With Kevin Durant Is…
 4 days ago
06.04.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 6 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 6 days ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
Photos