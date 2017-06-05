The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Explains Why His Sister Got Taken To The Police Station [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Black Tony had a whole new host of issues to explain to Rickey Smiley today when he asked why Black Tony wasn’t at work. He got caught up in a bunch of drama with his sister and the police the night before, and now he feels too tired to come to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Photos