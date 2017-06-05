Black Tony Explains Why His Sister Got Taken To The Police Station [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony had a whole new host of issues to explain to Rickey Smiley today when he asked why Black Tony wasn’t at work. He got caught up in a bunch of drama with his sister and the police the night before, and now he feels too tired to come to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Black Tony Explains Why Memorial Day Festivities Kept Him From Work [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Observes 1-Year Anniversary Of Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Has Romphims For All The Men Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]
June 5: This Day in Black Music History
4 photos Launch gallery
June 5: This Day in Black Music History
1. Tony Jackson1 of 4
2. Pete Wentz2 of 4
3. Ola Hudson3 of 4
4. Mariah Carey4 of 4
comments – Add Yours