Halle Berry: I’m Not Pregnant!!!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

One day after sparking pregnancy rumors, Halle Berry’s rep released a statement saying, ‘It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant,’ according to Us Weekly.

Social media went crazy Sunday, June 4, when the Bedford beauty was photographed at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles sporting, what appeared to be, a baby bump under her sequined

The rep released a statement after fans started sending congratulations.

But Halle can you blame us?  You did the pregnant pose with your hands on your belly!!!  You started it!  Oh well we were happy for your blessing! LOL  Guess we will stop planning the shower!

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Gregg DeGuire and Getty Images

7 Ways We Want To See Halle Berry Rock Her Natural Hair

11 photos Launch gallery

7 Ways We Want To See Halle Berry Rock Her Natural Hair

7 Ways We Want To See Halle Berry Rock Her Natural Hair

Halle Berry attended the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday and debuted her “natural” hair. While the beauty insists that it is her hair, we are less so focused on whether it’s real or not, and more so focused on how she should rock it! Halle Berry has been the queen of the pixie cut, so we are so here for her giving us something new. Click through and check out these seven natural hairstyles that we think would look killer on Halle. If you have any suggestions, leave them in the comments!

Photos