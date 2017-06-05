Uncategorized
Did Kevin Durant and LeBron James Actually Record a Rap Song Together?

Posted 8 hours ago
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty


Kevin Durant and LeBron James may be adversaries on the court in the 2017 NBA Finals, but the two have a great deal of mutual respect for each other and are friendly off the court, which comes as a surprise to no one. However, what is news is that there is reportedly a lost rap track from 2011 that the two NBA superstars created during the lockout.

According to ESPN’s Chris Herring, Durant joined James in Akron during the lockout for workouts and the two killed time between workouts by writing lyrics and going into the booth to lay them down over a beat that was made by Durant. Per Herring’s sources that have heard the track, the song starts with a Durant verse, followed by a James verse, with Durant closing it out. The two even confirmed that it exists, but it doesn’t sound like we’re going to hear it anytime soon.

When approached about its existence, James and Durant, to a moderate extent, confirmed that there is such a track before bursting out into laughter without further comment. There are no current plans to release the song to the public.

The track almost got released in 2012 as part of the soundtrack for Thunderstruck, the movie starring Kevin Durant, but KD chose to keep the track private.

 

