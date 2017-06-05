News
Home > News

Watch Maxine Waters Shut Down This Obama Hater

She continues to give zero cares when it comes to certain reporters.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty


Rep. Maxine Waters does not have time for distractions in her campaign to impeach Trump. Reporter Michael Tracey learned that the hard way when he was shut down by the California representative on Saturday.

At a March of Truth protest in L.A., Waters was approached by Tracey in what started off as a standard interview. Waters easily answered his question on whether she should be focusing so much on the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Waters said. “I consider the protection of our democracy and understanding that Russia is not our friend and that they are undermining our democracy by hacking into our elections and trying to determine, as they have done, who should be President of the United States, and that’s very important. At the same time we fight very hard for health care. We’re trying to preserve the ACA (Affordable Care Act) while they’re trying to undo it with Trumpcare that’s going to throw 34 million people out of healthcare.”

Despite Waters’ answer, Tracey still didn’t seem convinced by her preoccupation with Russia and impeaching Donald Trump. In response to Waters’ “Russia is not our friend” comment, Tracey brought up Obama’s proposed military cooperation with Russia in Syria back in 2016.

Maxine Waters was not here for the distraction. Watch the video below.

Apparently, Tracey’s feelings were scarred more than he would have liked because her exit turned into a “shove” via his words on Twitter.

Once the actual video made its way around the Internet, many folks happily dragged Tracey for making Waters’ actions seem more serious.

Some folks even pointed out that such over-the-top claims, like Tracey’s made, have had dire consequences for Black people in the past.

Maybe next time Tracey will be conscious of who he’s interviewing (and who’s filming) before he asks questions. Rep. Waters will leave you with nothing but your mic in your hand.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

8 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch Maxine Waters Shut Down This Obama Hater

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High…
 15 hours ago
06.05.17
Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]
 23 hours ago
06.04.17
Courtside Kween: Rihanna’s Feud With Kevin Durant Is…
 3 days ago
06.04.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 4 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 4 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 5 days ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest…
 5 days ago
05.31.17
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 1 week ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 2 weeks ago
05.24.17
Photos