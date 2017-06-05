9 O'Clock News
BREAKING: Orlando shooting: workplace fatalities reported

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Breaking News

Via | CNN

(CNN)Police are investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV. Police are not searching for an active shooter, the station says.


Photos