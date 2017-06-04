Chance The Rapper Wants HBO To Cancel “Real Time With Bill Maher” After N-Word Controversy

Via |

Bill Maher is catching lots of attention for his use of a racial slur on his Real Time With Bill Maher show on HBO. Amid the outcry and calls for Maher’s firing, Chance The Rapper also raised his voice by asking the network to take the show off the air.

“Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher,” Chance tweeted Saturday morning (June 3). The tweet has been retweeted over 9,000 times with several sub-comments in the tweet thread trying to defend Maher’s use of the slur as an ill-timed joke.

