Watch The Trailer For The ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off ‘Raven’s Home’

Posted 2 days ago
TrevorLIVE New York 2015

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Raven-Symoné is back with a new version of her hit Disney show!

 

Raven-Symoné is back! 

The actress and former The View co-host is rebooting her old Disney show That’s So Raveninto the spin-off Raven’s Home. According to Variety, in the new trailer, Raven lives in an hectic household that gets even wackier when her son starts to inherit his mom’s psychic tendencies. Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol are now mothers as they reprise their old roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels.


In the new series, Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson) join the cast along with Chelsea’s 9-year-old son Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Nia’s best friend Tess (Sky Katz). As Booker comes to terms with his gift, his mom is unfazed. As he comes to tell Raven’s character about a vision he had, she jokes back, “It’s not always about you, Booker.”

Yaaasss!

“There is only one Raven—and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all—the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement.

Television reboots seem to be all the rage nowadays.

As we previously reportedTia Mowry confirmed that she and her sister Tamera Mowry are working on rebooting their popular WB ’90s series (1994 to 1999) about two identical twins separated at birth and reunited as teens. Yet, she admitted that making that happen is harder than would one would think.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she recently told Nylon.

Raven’s Home will debut on July 21 on the Disney Channel.

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

