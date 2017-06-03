Russ Parr Morning Show
How Did A California Man Die After Consuming Nacho Cheese? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: The Russ Parr Morning Show

Posted 2 days ago
A man in California ate nacho cheese that was contaminated with botulism. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Photos