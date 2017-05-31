The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Explains Why Memorial Day Festivities Kept Him From Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony, like just about everybody else, turned up this weekend for Memorial Day. But unlike just about everybody else, he couldn’t get it together in time to make it to work. In fact, he finds himself desperately needing to stay confined to the bed he’s in. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Black Tony Observes 1-Year Anniversary Of Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has Romphims For All The Men Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Hungover & Has A Breakdown [EXCLUSIVE] 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/20 – 5/26)

11 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/20 – 5/26)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/20 – 5/26)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/20 – 5/26)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 4 hours ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest…
 23 hours ago
05.31.17
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 6 days ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Photos