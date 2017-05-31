The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Married Pair Tests 9-Year-Old Son After Affair With Pastor [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Denise and Hank have been married for 11 years, and they have a 9-year-old son. But when Denise revealed to him in a counseling session that she had an affair with their pastor years earlier, Hank started to wonder about his son.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Part II:

Photos