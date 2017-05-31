Controversial Trump Photo Gets Kathy Griffin Fired from CNN

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Less than 24 hours after a controversial photoshoot featuring comedianand a bloody mock-up of Donald Trump’s severed head went viral, CNN has officially cut ties with its annual New Year’s Eve program co-host. According to a statement released by the network on its website and on Twitter , they “[had] terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

The decision to fire the My Life on the D-List star came following her apology for going “way too far” with the Tyler Shields photoshoot, which depicted a bemused Griffin holding up what looked like the bloody, severed head of the current President of the United States. Former New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper and other notable CNN personalities spoke out against the violent images. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. vilified Griffin for her “phony apology” and called upon the network to terminate its deal with her. First Lady Melania Trump also weighed in, saying “that photo is very disturbing.”

Even the Donald himself called Griffin out on Twitter early Wednesday morning, saying she “should be ashamed of herself” since 11-year-old Barron Trump and the rest of the family were apparently “having a hard time with this.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, who had co-hosted the cable channel’s New Years Eve coverage with Griffin, also felt on Twitter that the photo was “completely inappropriate.”

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Here’s the original photo below: (WARNING: photo may be graphic for sensitive eyes)

.@KathyGriffin's Trump bloody head photo defended by the photographer; "She was willing to go pretty far": https://t.co/ZjqItmkjI6 pic.twitter.com/kxnC71EpfC — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 30, 2017

