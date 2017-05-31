Uncategorized
Controversial Trump Photo Gets Kathy Griffin Fired from CNN

Posted 22 hours ago
Less than 24 hours after a controversial photoshoot featuring comedian Kathy Griffin and a bloody mock-up of Donald Trump’s severed head went viral, CNN has officially cut ties with its annual New Year’s Eve program co-host. According to a statement released by the network on its website and on Twitter, they “[had] terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

The decision to fire the My Life on the D-List star came following her apology for going “way too far” with the Tyler Shields photoshoot, which depicted a bemused Griffin holding up what looked like the bloody, severed head of the current President of the United States. Former New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper and other notable CNN personalities spoke out against the violent images. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. vilified Griffin for her “phony apology” and called upon the network to terminate its deal with her. First Lady Melania Trump also weighed in, saying “that photo is very disturbing.”

Even the Donald himself called Griffin out on Twitter early Wednesday morning, saying she “should be ashamed of herself” since 11-year-old Barron Trump and the rest of the family were apparently “having a hard time with this.”

CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, who had co-hosted the cable channel’s New Years Eve coverage with Griffin, also felt on Twitter that the photo was “completely inappropriate.”

Here’s the original photo below:  (WARNING: photo may be graphic for sensitive eyes)

