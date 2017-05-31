Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

WGN America Pulls the Plug on “Underground” After Two Seasons

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment
Underground, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Misha Green,

Source: WGN / WGN


WGN America has officially packed in their original scripted series experiment. Deadline reports that after two seasons, the critically acclaimed drama Underground is done at the Chicago-based channel, although that might not be where the Underground Railroad focuses series will bid adieu.

“As WGN America evolves and broadens the scope and scale of its portfolio of series, we recently announced that resources will be reallocated to a new strategy to increase our relevance within the rapidly changing television landscape. This move is designed to deliver additional value for our advertising and distribution partners and offer viewers more original content across our air,” said Tribune Media President and CEO Peter Kern on the removal of Underground from future plans. “Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season. We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium.”

WGN America, who have recently been snapped by new owner Sinclair Broadcast Group, tried their hand and getting into the booming prestige TV business in the ’10s. Salem, Outsiders and Manhattan were all trotted as original programming on WGN and would ultimately get the ax. Underground is the final program of the WGN original programming era to be hit with the cancel stamp. Still, executive producer John Legend is confident the series isn’t done for good. On Twitter, Legend shared his thoughts on the fate of the program and also had a warning for TV viewers about WGN’s new owner.

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of WGN America

Tweets Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Empower One 2017 lunch & learn

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 4 hours ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
 8 hours ago
06.01.17
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest…
 23 hours ago
05.31.17
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 6 days ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Photos