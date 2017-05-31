LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word Before NBA Finals

On Wednesday, LeBron James’ L.A. home was tagged with the n-word. Detectives are now investigating the incident, according to TMZ Sports.
The racial slur was sprayed against the outer gate of his house and has since been covered. As of now, investigators are searching for security footage from neighbors that could reveal the culprit. According to records, James bought the house in 2015, but it appears he doesn’t live there on a consistent basis. A source told TMZ that LeBron wasn’t present at the time of the spray painting. He’s most likely in the Bay Area prepping for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. However, it clearly isn’t a coincidence that his home was vandalized right before the biggest event of his career. A racist was clearly hating, which is what racists do best.
We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
18 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. MigosSource:Radio One 4 of 18
5. Lil Durk5 of 18
6. TI #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 6 of 18
7. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade WestSource:Instagram 7 of 18
8. #CurrentsituationSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 10 of 18
11. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 11 of 18
12. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 12 of 18
13. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenesSource:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 14 of 18
15. T.I.Source:Radio One 15 of 18
16. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 16 of 18
17. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 17 of 18
18. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours