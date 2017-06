Rihanna Dropping Beauty Line Soon

Rihanna has announced via social media that her new beauty line, ‘Fenty Beauty’ will be hitting stores this fall.

There has been a lot of anticipation for her line to be released, with expectations of matching Kylie Jenner’s beauty line numbers at worst.

Head over to https://t.co/J9wLlBcY7d and sign up to join da family! I can't fuckin wait for fall !!! @fentybeauty pic.twitter.com/8AfLCu2ntW — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 31, 2017

Music, movies, TV, apparel and now make-up. I wonder what’s next on Rihanna’s to-do list.

