In Kontrol: LeToya Luckett Sparkles For Magazine Cover

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has a lot to celebrate. Since departing from the singing group years ago, she’s been able to maintain her own and talks about it in the latest issue of Kontrol, helping the magazine celebrate their 10th anniversary. It goes without saying, but we’re going to say it anyway: Letoya is seriously working the cover with her cropped do and a head-turning silver fringed dress!
@letoyaluckett gets sexy and sultry as she covers number 8 of 8 NEW WOMEN IN MUSIC Special Edition #kontrolmag Covers. Happy 8 year Anniversary to us 😘🎂‼️ _______________________ shot by @Pbd creative directed & styled by @julianlark assistant styling by @thefosterkiddd & @blondehairdgirl hair by @msandreapowe makeup by @jglenn_com dress by @hofalenciago _______________________ #kontrolmag #8years #Magazine #style #fashion #beauty #entertainment #anniversary #LetoyaLuckett #catherinebrewton #instabeauty #fashionista #blackgirlmagic #womeninmusic
The strapless dress, designed by Haus of Falenci’ago,features silver accented fringes from the chest down, with a sheer effect that shows Letoya’s every angel of sexiness. Her new hair is just as fashionable, bringing out her cheekbones and shapely face.
LeToya is currently promoting her latest album, Back 2 Life, which has been receiving rave reviews. Check out more from her sexy photo shoot for the magazine below! Congrats to you, Letoya!
@letoyaluckett gets sexy and sultry for our #kontrolmag Cover shoot 😍 check out the BTS footage for @kontrolmagtv shot by @urbaneliottv full video at the link in our bio 😘 _______________________ shot by @Pbd creative directed & styled by @julianlark assistant styling by @thefosterkiddd & @blondehairdgirl hair by @msandreapowe makeup by @jglenn_com dress by @hofalenciago _______________________ #kontrolmag #8years #Magazine #style #fashion #beauty #entertainment #anniversary #LetoyaLuckett #instabeauty #fashionista #blackgirlmagic #womeninmusic
DON’T MISS: