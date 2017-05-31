The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tommie Lee On Using Young Joc To Get Back At Karlie Redd [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Tommie Lee from “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” came through to hang with the morning show crew! She talked about the origin of her name, and which “Sex & The City” characters are most like her. She also talks about her brand of wine, Lé Don, and what’s next for it after she finally build the brand and perfect its recipe. Tommie talks about what ended her romance with Scrapp DeLeon, and what their relationship was like.

Tommie also explains why she decided to use Young Joc to get at Karlie Redd, and why she won’t say she has “beef” with Karlie. She also described how she feels about Joc’s much talked about haircut. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

