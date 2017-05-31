The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is It A Good Idea For Baltimore To Auction Off Confederate Statues? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Recently, a wave of consciousness surrounding confederate flags and symbols has come over the southern states in the U.S. Governments have begun confronting the symbols left over from an era of slavery and ideology that resists integration and other progressive legislature. New Orleans is an example of a city that braved protests and backlash the far-right and alt-right in order to remove the statues.

New Orleans also, however, braved some six-figure costs, which causes Baltimore to look at other ways to remove the statues without taking such a monetary loss to the city. Is it a good idea? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading Is It A Good Idea For Baltimore To Auction Off Confederate Statues? [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos