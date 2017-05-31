Sad News: Rapper T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Done ‘The Family Hustle’

T.I. & Tiny, according to their 100 and last episode of “The Family Hustle”, relationship as husband and wife is OVER!! I was pulling for them. Who is disappointed/saddened by this break-up? Is there another celebrity couple that you would hate to see break up? And is it too much to be both a celebrity and successful married couple?
In the final episode of the VH1 hit series “The Family Hustle,” rapper T.I. and wife Tameka “#Tiny” Harris decide to end their seven-year marriage. The couple has had their share of issues over the last couple of years, but everything was brought to the light on the final season of “The Family Hustle.” The former couple has three children together and has vowed to maintain a healthy relationship in order to raise their children the best way possible. via Blasting News
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. MigosSource:Radio One 5 of 19
6. Lil Durk6 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade WestSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. #CurrentsituationSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenesSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. T.I.Source:Radio One 16 of 19
17. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours