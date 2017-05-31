Sad News: Rapper T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Done ‘The Family Hustle’

In the final episode of the VH1 hit series “The Family Hustle,” rapper T.I. and wife Tameka “#Tiny” Harris decide to end their seven-year marriage. The couple has had their share of issues over the last couple of years, but everything was brought to the light on the final season of “The Family Hustle.” The former couple has three children together and has vowed to maintain a healthy relationship in order to raise their children the best way possible. via Blasting News

T.I. & Tiny, according to their 100 and last episode of “The Family Hustle”, relationship as husband and wife is OVER!! I was pulling for them. Who is disappointed/saddened by this break-up? Is there another celebrity couple that you would hate to see break up? And is it too much to be both a celebrity and successful married couple?

