WHATS NEXT FOR KANDI BURRUSS? HOW ABOUT A NEW MOVIE ROLE

Whats next for Kandi Burruss after announcing the reunion plus touring of Xscape?? How about acting…

Kandi Burruss via social media announced a sneak peek of “Never Heard Movie”. She plays a drug addicted mother and Diezel Braxton [son of Toni Braxton] plays her son in the movie. “Never Heard Movie” comes out later this year on Sony Pictures.

