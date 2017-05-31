Rob Kardashian Shares His Love For Blac Chyna With Some Old Throwback Pics

Via | HotNewHipHop
Rob Kardashian shares some throwback pics of his baby mama Blac Chyna.
It looks like Rob Kardashian was really in his feelings earlier today when he decided to take to his Instagram page and share some throwback pics of his baby mama Black Chyna and show his appreciation & love for her.
Dubbing his caption as “the first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts,” Rob decided to share some innocent pics of Black Chyna when she was a teenager, while leaving the caption “This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna”
Click [here] for the pics!
