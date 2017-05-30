The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack Raps About Baywatch, Lil Yachty, Bryson Tiller & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Headkrack was at it again in this edition of Flow And Go!” They covered a range of topics, including the new movie, Baywatch, starring Zach Efron & The Rock, Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller‘s new album. 

Watch the exclusive video above and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

Photos