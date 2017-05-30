The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Naturi Naughton & Adrienne Bailon’s Reconciliation Made Someone Very Angry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment


Before Naturri Naughton was known and praised for her role on “Power,” and before Adrienne Bailon was a co-host of “The Real” and newly wifed up to gospel great Israel Houghton, they were in a girl group known as 3LW. Like many groups, 3LW eventually met its demise with a lot of turmoil going on behind the scenes. After years and years of silence, Naturi and Adrienne got together on The Real and publicly shared their reconciliation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This was the warm, fuzzy happy ending feeling inside that every 3LW fan could ever hope for. But the only person who wasn’t smiling ear to ear after the sweet exchange was the former manager for 3LW, who immediately hopped on Twitter to make some things clear. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton Shouldn’t Wait Until Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Adrienne Bailon Apologizes To Former 3LW Member Naturi Naughton On “The Real” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Naturi Naughton Speaks On “Power” & “Empire” Comparisons [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Naturi Naughton Explains Why She Never Talked To Lil’ Kim After Her Role In “Notorious” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 5 days ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 6 days ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 6 days ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 7 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 weeks ago
05.17.17
Photos