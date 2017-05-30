The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
There seems to have been for some time been some subtle shade between Kim Kardashian and Beyonce. Now, Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and her fan base is on high alert as Bey incubates two more successors to the Carter-Knowles throne. Recently, Beyonce held a star-studded baby shower for the new little bundles on the way, and Kim Kardashian wasn’t in attendance.

Why is that? And is Kim Kardashian really bothered by it? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family

Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family

Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially been married for three years! Despite the many ups and downs in their relationship, the couple has managed to keep it cute and keep it together — resulting in two precious bundles of joy that is North and Saint West. In honor of Kimye’s three magical years of matrimony, check out these awesome photos of the pair’s adorable family. #Goals

Photos