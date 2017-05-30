Cleveland Police Union Responds to the Disciplinary Actions Against Officers in the Tamir Rice Case

Cleveland Police Patrolman Association President Steve Loomis will respond Tuesday afternoon to the disciplinary actions handed down earlier in the day against Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

WATCH LIVE HERE

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced that Loehmann would be fired immediately and Garmback will serve a 10-day suspension.

Their discipline stemmed from the Nov. 22, 2014 deadly police-involved shooting of Tamir Rice.

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Ricky Rhodes and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland