Makeup Artist Gets Dragged For Making A White Woman Look Black

They thought it was their best work.

Posted 12 hours ago
Another person tried to justify blackface this week when a makeup artist “transformed” a White woman into a Black woman via the magic of makeup. The Instagram account @PaintDatFace posted a picture to their account, giving the disclaimer: “This is a transformation that I’ve been holding back from releasing for a while now, solely because of the fear I’ve had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me. THIS IS NOT ABOUT A RACE CHANGE. This is about one woman acknowledging, embracing, and celebrating the beauty of another woman’s culture.”

The picture has since been removed, but not before Twitter got a hold of it and dragged the makeup artist for their “transformation.”

It seems like @PaintDatFace could have used a history lesson on blackface, which is offensive and goes back to the days of Jim Crow. However, @PaintDatFace wasn’t aware or didn’t care. “This is by far the proudest I’ve ever been of my work,” they said. You can read the full statement they originally posted below.

