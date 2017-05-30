Makeup Artist Gets Dragged For Making A White Woman Look Black

Another person tried to justify blackface this week when a makeup artist “transformed” a White woman into a Black woman via the magic of makeup. The Instagram account @PaintDatFace posted a picture to their account, giving the disclaimer: “This is a transformation that I’ve been holding back from releasing for a while now, solely because of the fear I’ve had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me. THIS IS NOT ABOUT A RACE CHANGE. This is about one woman acknowledging, embracing, and celebrating the beauty of another woman’s culture.”

The picture has since been removed, but not before Twitter got a hold of it and dragged the makeup artist for their “transformation.”

Save your sorry explanation to justify your ignorant, wrongful actions. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS. IS. BLACKFACE. Next pic.twitter.com/r21PNMPrXH — Jae (@jaeralde) May 28, 2017

@jackieaina when did they start selling melanin at the makeup counter did I miss the sale? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/41f4oNlJcO — IamChinaRenee (@ChinaCandyCo) May 28, 2017

A non Black person painting their face to emulate Black ppl is STILL blackface. https://t.co/xKcT5rUtba — Chihiro Ogino (@WickedBeaute) May 28, 2017

My race & culture IS NOT a costume ✊🏽 — Tierra Royal (@tierra__shanice) May 28, 2017

It seems like @PaintDatFace could have used a history lesson on blackface, which is offensive and goes back to the days of Jim Crow. However, @PaintDatFace wasn’t aware or didn’t care. “This is by far the proudest I’ve ever been of my work,” they said. You can read the full statement they originally posted below.

That's a lot of words just to say you condone blackface pic.twitter.com/KdqdXsU64B — ✨Halahna✨ (@anhalah) May 28, 2017

