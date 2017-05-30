Son Of Notorious B.I.G Getting Ready To Drop Debut Album

CJ Wallace, son of the Notorious B.I.G and Faith Evans revealed that he and his brother, Joshua Jahad Russaw are hoping to release their debut album later this year.
CJ spoke to the ‘EveningStandard‘ about his up coming project. “At a young age I always knew I wanted to do music, it was inevitable.” He went on to say, “My family always had my back, whatever I’ve wanted to do they’ve supported. They were always giving me advice on what to do and how to go about things.”
The 20 year old son of the legendary rapper is not only a hip hop artist, but also an actor. He portrayed his father in the film ‘Notorious’ and most recently played a role in ‘Kicks’.
