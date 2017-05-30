To Far? Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump In New Photo Shoot

Well if you were wondering why Kathy Griffin was currently trending on social media….

Via TMZ:

The comedian posed for the gory shot during a photo session with famed photog Tyler Shields, who’s known for edgy, shocking pics. We got the pic before the release.

During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison.

Trump’s critics have skewered him for inciting violence with his speech. Did Kathy do the same?

Watch the video below for yourself….

Kathy Griffin wants Donald Trump's head … bloody and detached. #tmz #kathygriffin @kathygriffin #donaldtrump #headless A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on May 30, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

