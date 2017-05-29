Uncategorized
Jordan Peele Planning His Next Thriller Coming Up in 2019

Posted 22 hours ago
After the success of his directorial debut “Get Out,” comedian/actor Jordan Peele inked a first-look deal with Universal. Now the studio has dated his next film for March 15, 2019.

Plot details about the still-untitled social thriller are being kept under wraps. Peele will write, direct, and produce the project based on his original idea. The film will have a much larger budget than the $5 million spent on his 2017 breakout hit “Get Out.”

“Through extraordinary imagination and fearless humor, Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative,” Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley said in a statement Wednesday. “The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan’s home for many years to come.”

Variety notes that the pic will face stiff competition from Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” which opens the week before, and Millie Bobby Brown’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” which launches the following week.

“Get Out” dominated the domestic box office earlier this year, and the thriller has since grossed $230 million worldwide. Under his new Universal deal, Peele will also produce a range of titles for the studio through his Monkeypaw Productions, including several micro-budget projects with “Get Out” producer Jason Blum.

Peele recently announced plans to develop “Lovecraft Country,” a new HBO event series with J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson, and “Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green.

Jordan Peele broke out — along with Keegan-Michael Key — on the Comedy Central sketch series “Key & Peele.” The series premiered on January 31, 2012 and ended on September 9, 2015, with a total of 53 episodes, over the course of five seasons.

“Key & Peele” won a Peabody Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for various other awards, including Writers Guild Award, NAACP Image Award and 16 additional Primetime Emmy Awards in various categories.

 

