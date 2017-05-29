9 O'Clock News
Biggie’s Son Is Getting Ready To Drop His Debut Album

Posted 22 hours ago
New York Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Christopher Jordan Wallace, better known to the rest of the world as the son of Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans, is gearing up to make his own first impression on the music world.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Christopher Jr. has completed work on an album with his half-brother Joshua Jahad Russaw, and the project is scheduled for release later this year. The pair are part of a rap duo called CJ and Jahad.


Finish this story [here]

 

