Praise Break: John P. Kee “Strength” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Listen to the audio player to hear John P. Kees uplifting song, “Strength,” in the latest Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

