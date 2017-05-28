Church Announcements: Volunteers Needed After Angry Goat Incident [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bernice Jenkins asks in today’s church announcements for volunteers after a member of the congregation got into trouble at a petting zoo. He got into a situation with an angry goat, and in the aftermath the church is asking for volunteers to help him out during service. Listen to the audio player to hear more details in these Church Announcements!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: Church Announcements: The Celebrity Guest Judges For The Talent Show [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: What Happened When The Deacon Tried To Dab [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements For Students Who Didn’t Tell Their Parents They’re Not Graduating [EXCLUSIVE]