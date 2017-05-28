Church Announcements: Volunteers Needed After Angry Goat Incident [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins asks in today’s church announcements for volunteers after a member of the congregation got into trouble at a petting zoo. He got into a situation with an angry goat, and in the aftermath the church is asking for volunteers to help him out during service. Listen to the audio player to hear more details in these Church Announcements!
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes Pt. 2
