[Exclusive] Freddie Jackson And Maysa Stop By The Donnie Simpson Show



R&B Legend Freddie Jackson is in the DMV this weekend preparing for a sold out performance at The Birchmere in Alexandria,Va. Before he hits the stage, Jackson visited his old friend Donnie Simpson to talk about his visits to his mothers response to his visits to “Video Soul,” tell some hilarious tour stories and premiere his new single “One Night.”

Also, Jazz/Soul singer & Baltimore native Maysa paid a visit to the show and premiered her new single “Love Is A Battlefield,” a soulful remake of the Pat Benatar classic which you can listen to below.

