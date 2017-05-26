[Exclusive] Freddie Jackson And Maysa Stop By The Donnie Simpson Show

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

[Exclusive] Freddie Jackson And Maysa Stop By The Donnie Simpson Show

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment


R&B Legend Freddie Jackson is in the DMV this weekend preparing for a sold out performance at The Birchmere in Alexandria,Va. Before he hits the stage, Jackson visited his old friend Donnie Simpson to talk about his visits to his mothers response to his visits to “Video Soul,” tell some hilarious tour stories and premiere his new single “One Night.”

Also, Jazz/Soul singer & Baltimore native Maysa paid a visit to the show and premiered her new single “Love Is A Battlefield,” a soulful remake of the Pat Benatar classic which you can listen to below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading [Exclusive] Freddie Jackson And Maysa Stop By The Donnie Simpson Show

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 1 week ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Photos