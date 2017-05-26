Why People Are Mad At KRS-One’s New Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

KRS-One dropped a new album, “The World Is Mind.” On one of the songs, “Hip-Hop Speaks From Heaven,” he paid homage to fallen hip-hop makers. It is a sweet, sincere gesture, except he named one person who is in fact still alive, instead of the person who really did pass on.

Hip-hop fans circulated the mistake and criticized him for his whole album releasing without anyone noticing and correcting the issue. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

