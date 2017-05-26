Gary’s Tea: Will Mo’Nique Ever Reconcile With Oprah? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mo’Nique says Oprah did her dirty on her talk show a few years ago. In a shady move, Oprah put Mo’Nique’s mother, father and brother on her talk show after Mo’Nique explicitly asked her not to. Mo’Nique says Oprah destroyed her family when she did this.

Rickey Smiley thinks a civilized and private conversation should happen between the two of them, but can their issues even be reconciled at that point? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

