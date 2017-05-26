The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bow Wow On Taking Time To Fully Enjoy Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Bow Wow came through to visit the morning show crew! He explains why it doesn’t bother him that people are still so attached to his work from his child star days. He also talks about why he felt like the film company behind the hood classic box office hit “Like Mike” “dropped the ball” on doing a sequel.

He and Headkrack debate about the merits of the third movie in the “House Party” series. He also explains why it has taken six years to create his new album, and all the work he’s been focused on in that time period. Plus, Bow Wow talks about being determined to be a real, dedicated father to his daughter and fully enjoying the parenthood life. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos