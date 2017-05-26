The CAVS Will Defend The Land In The 2017 NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers were victorious in last nights best of 5 series against the Boston Celtics with a score of 135 to 102.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will now get to Defend The Land, as they pursue a repeat of last years championship victory against the Golden State Warriors in this years 2017 NBA Finals.

The 2017 NBA Playoffs continue Thursday, June 1, with the 2017 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC for Game 1 of the Finals at Golden State.





