The CAVS Will Defend The Land In The 2017 NBA Finals

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

The CAVS Will Defend The Land In The 2017 NBA Finals

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty


The Cleveland Cavaliers were victorious in last nights best of 5 series against the Boston Celtics with a score of 135 to 102.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will now get to Defend The Land, as they pursue a repeat of last years championship victory against the Golden State Warriors in this years 2017 NBA Finals.

The 2017 NBA Playoffs continue Thursday, June 1, with the 2017 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC for Game 1 of the Finals at Golden State.


Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading The CAVS Will Defend The Land In The 2017 NBA Finals

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 23 hours ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 7 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Photos