Wale Is ‘Detroit Chillin’ With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Wale Is ‘Detroit Chillin’ With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

My name Wale and I came to get it…”

DC rapper Wale is currently on tour for his new album SHiNE. While in Detroit, he came to kick it with The Morning Heat. They spoke about his new music, Twitter beef and what it’s like being a new father.


Check out the full interview below and stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit. 

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

12 photos Launch gallery

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

Continue reading Wale Is ‘Detroit Chillin’ With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism
 1 hour ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 2 hours ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 16 hours ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 6 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Photos