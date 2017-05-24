Wale Is ‘Detroit Chillin’ With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

“My name Wale and I came to get it…”
DC rapper Wale is currently on tour for his new album SHiNE. While in Detroit, he came to kick it with The Morning Heat. They spoke about his new music, Twitter beef and what it’s like being a new father.
Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq
