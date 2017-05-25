Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown [Viral Video]

Ga. teacher surprises student with cap and gown after he thought he wouldn’t graduate
A Georgia high school senior was very thankful for the teacher that surprised him with a cap gown. Jamias Howard, 19, did not think he would graduate that long ago, but the efforts of teaching Kimberly Wimbish helped him graduate.
Howard is a student at Griffin High School, but was not able to make it to class his final semester due to unforeseen problems. Wimbish wanted to make sure he found his way to graduating, despite the setback. via source
