Della Reese Relives the Exact Moment Redd Foxx Passed Away

In the video above, Della Reese vividly explains the final moments and last words of her close friend, Redd Foxx

Reese angrily details what it was like as she watched Foxx collapse on the set of their show, “The Royal Family,” and how the money-hungry producers reacted when he died at the hospital. She believes what happened the moments before Redd took his last breath could have been avoided.

As I Love Old School Music reports, Reese notes that on the day of Foxx’s death, she, along wish the rest of “The Royal Family” cast were on set rehearsing for one of the episodes, which happened to be the same day that “Entertainment Tonight” stopped by the set to interview Foxx.

When Redd found out that he was pulled out of the interview to simply “walk across the stage,” he became livid and didn’t understand why the stand-in couldn’t do the job that he was there to do.

According to Della, Redd engaged in a heated discussion with the producer, during which he fell to the floor. At first, Della thought it was another one of Redd’s pranks until she quickly realized it wasn’t when Foxx told her to “Go call my wife. Go get my wife.”

Della immediately sprung into action and told everyone to call the paramedics, but it’s what Della says the producers did next that pissed her off.At the hospital, where Della, the producers, all of the crew, actors, friends, and Redd Foxx’s wife were gathered, they stayed for four hours before the doctors came out and told his wife, “I’m so sorry, we’ve done all that we could do.”

Della says the producers were standing right next to Foxx’s wife when she received the tragic news of her husband’s death, and instead of showing an ounce of empathy, they immediately said “What are we gon’ do with this script? This part was written for Red, now what are we gon’ do?”

At that moment, Della said she let the producers have a piece of her mind, right there in the hospital. And, staying loyal to her friend Redd Foxx, she informed them that she would NOT be returning to their production.

Della explains how it all went down it the clip above.

