Full Trailer for VH1’s New Drama “Daytime Divas”

VH1 has released a longer tease of its new scripted series “Daytime Divas,” based on Star Jones’ fictional novel Satan’s Sisters,” which, in turn, was inspired by her drama-filled stint on ABC’s “The View.”

The series follows the twists and dramatic turns of fictional talk show, “The Lunch Hour.”

Vanessa Williams stars as Maxine, the moderator of the panel-style chat show, that also features a staunch conservative, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, a former child star and a strong-willed comedian – all of whom carry secrets.

“Daytimes Divas” will host a bevy of celebrity guests including Kristen Johnston, Tasha Smith, Ashley Graham, Star Jones, Janet Mock, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Eve, Patti Labelle, La La Anthony, Kelly Osbourne and more/

The series premieres Monday, June 5th at 10/9c on VH1

Watch the new 2 min 30 sec trailer below:



SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Jeff Kravitz and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of MTV, VH1, and EURweb