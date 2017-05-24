Chris Blue Wins ‘The Voice’ Performing Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ [Video]

There are four finalists but there can only be one victor for “ The Voice ” and that person is Chris Blue

However, we must say that from what we saw on Season 12, regardless of the outcome the contestants are all stars and hometown heroes. Each artist got a chance to sing a new cover, a special duet with their coach, and an original single to win America’s vote.

Chris got a chance to rock out with Usher and Alicia Keys on part 1 and 2 of the finale which is a win in itself. When he pulled off the classic Janet Jackson hit “Rhythm Nation,” his coach Alicia Keys was so hyped he was able to deliver such an iconic song as well as handling the dance moves and the vocals.

“The Voice” is where Chris Blue’s career caught on fire. It is only up from here with him winning the grand prize of a recording contract and gaining a gang of fans that saw him progress over the past 12 weeks.

