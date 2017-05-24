Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Make Racism Claim In Jury Selection

Bill Cosby‘s court case — where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand — is under way. It’s now undergoing the jury selection process in a Pittsburgh court and already, a lack in melanin is causing heads to turn.
So far, eleven jurors have been selected and only one of them is Black. The rest are reportedly White. Cosby’s lawyers brought this to the judge’s attention and they have accused the prosecution of “systematic exclusion” of Black jurors. However, the judge is not buying it…at least not right now.
He said he’d consider the defense’s argument if they show some stats to support their racism claim. The twelfth juror and six alternates have yet to be selected. With more than 40 women accusing Cosby of sexual assault, Constand’s case is considered the one that could convict the comedian. According to TMZ, if found guilty, Cosby could face up to ten years in prison. We’ll keep you updated as the case develops.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. MigosSource:Radio One 5 of 19
6. Lil Durk6 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade WestSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. #CurrentsituationSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenesSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. T.I.Source:Radio One 16 of 19
17. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours