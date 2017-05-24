Snoop Dogg Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With A Generous Donation

After Jimmy Kimmel’s touching monologue about his son’s medical scare last month, Snoop Dogg stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to make a generous donation to the Children’s Hospital.





Kimmel is fortunate enough to be able to afford the care that saved the life of his son, but a lot of other people aren’t. Jimmy pleaded for the renewal of the Affordable Health Care Act, not for himself, but for all the people in similar situations that are less fortunate.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: