9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Snoop Dogg Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With A Generous Donation

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

After Jimmy Kimmel’s touching monologue about his son’s medical scare last month, Snoop Dogg stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to make a generous donation to the Children’s Hospital.


 

Kimmel is fortunate enough to be able to afford the care that saved the life of his son, but a lot of other people aren’t. Jimmy pleaded for the renewal of the Affordable Health Care Act, not for himself, but for all the people in similar situations that are less fortunate.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Snoop Dogg Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With A Generous Donation

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism
 1 hour ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 2 hours ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 16 hours ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 6 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Photos