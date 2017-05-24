Is DJ Khaled Looking To Make An Epic Move?

Following the abrupt departure of LA Reid at Epic Records amid sexual harassment claims, a lot of people are looking to fill that role. One of them, DJ Khaled.

Sources are saying, “He was petitioning to get that job. He’s like, ‘I make more happen than anyone in the game, why would I not be considered to run the label?’”

How serious his petition is, is still in question. Well, good luck to Khaled. We’ll definitely be hearing more about this very soon.

