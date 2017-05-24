9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Is DJ Khaled Looking To Make An Epic Move?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Following the abrupt departure of LA Reid at Epic Records amid sexual harassment claims, a lot of people are looking to fill that role. One of them, DJ Khaled.

Sources are saying, “He was petitioning to get that job. He’s like, ‘I make more happen than anyone in the game, why would I not be considered to run the label?’”

Marquee Takeover At Verso - Big Game Weekend Presented By Hennessy V.S - Day 4

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


How serious his petition is, is still in question. Well, good luck to Khaled. We’ll definitely be hearing more about this very soon.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Is DJ Khaled Looking To Make An Epic Move?

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism
 1 hour ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 2 hours ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 16 hours ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 6 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Photos