Nicki Minaj Talks Dating Nas and Being Celibate on Ellen Show (Video)

Nicki Minaj stopped by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and opened up about those pictures she took with Nas and whether or not they’re an item.

https://youtu.be/3m5FqW_rXtU

Ellen flipped it.

“And does Nas like …?” she asked. Nicki giggled.

“There’s a rumor y’all are dating, and if it’s true, I’m all for it. I love him so much—ever since ‘One Mic.’ That’s where I first found him,” Ellen explained. “He’s fantastic and a really good guy.”“He’s so dope,” Nicki responded. “He’s the king. He is the King of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the Queen of Queens.” She later referred to him as “a rap legend,” telling Ellen, “I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he’s kind of cute, too.”

